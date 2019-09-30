Norfolk High volleyball's ten wins earliest accomplishment since at least 2002

The Norfolk High volleyball team is 10-6 on the season after splitting two matches last week.
They beat Lincoln Northeast in three sets last Tuesday before falling to Lincoln Journal Star sixth ranked in Class ‘A’ Lincoln Pius X in three last Thursday. This season, Norfolk has beaten Lincoln High, Hastings, Yankton, Grand Island, Bellevue East, Omaha North, Omaha Westside, Archbishop Bergan, Lincoln North Star, and Lincoln Northeast. The ten wins that the Lady Panthers have recorded is the soonest that they have accomplished this dating back to at least 2002. Norfolk returns to action Tuesday evening when they visit 9-7 Fremont.