Norfolk High volleyball looks to ride momentum of Saturday into Grand Island tonight

The Norfolk High volleyball team is 3-2 to start the season after action last Thursday & Saturday.
They lost their opener to Lincoln Southwest 3-0 last Thursday and then sported a 3-1 record last Saturday at their own invitational. The Lady Panthers beat Yankton 2-0, Lincoln High 2-1, Hastings 2-0, and lost to Kearney 2-0. Norfolk returns five players with starting experience in Anden Baumann, Jalen Hoffman, Leah Petty, Karly Kalin, and Ali Sovereign from last year’s 17-19 team. The Lady Panthers return to action this evening when they visit 0-3 Grand Island at 6:30.