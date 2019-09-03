Norfolk High volleyball looks to ride momentum of Saturday into Grand Island tonight

The Norfolk High volleyball team is 3-2 to start the season after action last Thursday & Saturday. 

They lost their opener to Lincoln Southwest 3-0 last Thursday and then sported a 3-1 record last Saturday at their own invitational.  The Lady Panthers beat Yankton 2-0, Lincoln High 2-1, Hastings 2-0, and lost to Kearney 2-0.  Norfolk returns five players with starting experience in Anden Baumann, Jalen Hoffman, Leah Petty, Karly Kalin, and Ali Sovereign from last year’s 17-19 team.  The Lady Panthers return to action this evening when they visit 0-3 Grand Island at 6:30.

Nebraska football preps for Colorado

It's going on a decade since Nebraska and Colorado went their separate ways because of conference realignment, and current players weren't born yet or can't remember when the series was one of the most competitive in the old Big Eight and Big 12. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Second seed Rafael Nadal easily passed his first test of the U.S. Open and reached the quarterfinals at a ninth consecutive Grand Slam by downing 2014 champion Marin Cilic, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.  Nadal dropped a set for the first time in this year's tournament but quickly responded by breaking…