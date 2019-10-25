Norfolk High volleyball drops five set match to Lincoln East in HAC Tournament fifth place match

The Norfolk High volleyball team dropped a five-set match last night to Lincoln East in the fifth place match of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament match at Lincoln Southwest High School.

Scores of the match had the Lady Spartans winning 25-15, 19-25, 14-25, 25-20, 15-11.  Norfolk's Jalen Hoffman had 13 kills and 17 digs, Leah Petty dug up 22 balls, and Anden Baumann dished out 47 assists in the loss.  The Lady Panthers are now 16-19 on the season.  They will return to action on Tuesday when they face Lincoln Southeast in an A-3 District Semifinal at Lincoln Pius X High School at 5:45.

