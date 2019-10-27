Norfolk High volleyball braces themselves for rematch with Lincoln Southeast in District Semifinal on Tuesday

The Norfolk High volleyball team is 16-19 on the season after a 2-2 week at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.
They beat Lincoln Northeast and Fremont while falling to Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln East. This season, Norfolk has beaten Yankton, Lincoln High three times, Hastings, Grand Island, Omaha North, Bellevue East, Omaha Westside, Archbishop Bergan, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast three times, Fremont twice. The Lady Panthers face Lincoln Southeast in an A-3 District Semifinal at 5:45 on Tuesday at Lincoln Pius X High School. The Lady Knights are 3-0 against Norfolk this season, but the Lady Panthers took a set from them in last week’s match.