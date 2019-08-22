Norfolk High softball team gets season underway today

The Norfolk High softball team gets their 2019 campaign underway today when they host Class ‘A’ Defending State Champion and Omaha World Herald second ranked Lincoln Southwest in a 5:00 doubleheader.
The Lady Panthers have 30 girls out this year on the team with 15 on the varsity roster. They have eight players returning with starting experience in Jade Koch, Skylar Hopkins, Paeton Coler, Natalia Linn, Taylor Schmidt, Sydney Rader, Brandy Unger, & Makenna Waldow. Norfolk will try to improve from last year’s 20-21 record. Their home schedule has them hosting Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Northeast, South Sioux City, Kearney, Lincoln East, and their own invitational on September 7th.