Norfolk High softball sweeps doubleheader from Lincoln Southeast

A New "Fast Pitch" Softball and an aluminum bat sitting between the infield grass and dirt of a softball diamond

 cmannphoto

The Norfolk High softball team swept Lincoln Southeast last night in a home doubleheader 7-4 & 6-5.  They improve to 3-3 on the season.

Game 1

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

LSE

0

0

1

0

1

0

2

4

9

3

Norfolk

1

0

0

2

0

4

x

7

11

0

WP- Sydney Rader 7 IP, 9 Hits, 4 Runs, 8 Ks 

LP- Kaeding Rassfeld 6 IP, 11 Hits, 7 Runs, 1 K

Norfolk- Makenna Waldow 3-4 (HR, 3 RBIs), Sydney Rader 2-4 (2 RBIs), Natalia Linn 2-4 (HR)

Game 2

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

LSE

0

0

0

1

0

2

2

5

10

4

Norfolk

0

2

0

1

0

3

x

6

9

0

WP- Brandy Unger 7 IP, 10 Hits, 5 Runs, 3 Ks

LP- Reagan Kjeldgaard 6 IP, 9 Hits, 6 Runs, 1 K

Norfolk- Sydney Rader 2-4 (Dbl), Brandy Unger 3-3, Jade Koch 1-2 (HR), 

Paeton Coler 1-3 (HR)

LSE JV-14

Norfolk JV-6

LSE Reserve- 3

Norfolk Reserve- 9

“I couldn’t be more proud of the girls for battling tonight. Lincoln Southeast hit the ball well,  we made plays when we needed to and our pitchers made pitches when they needed to. Yeah, we can always improve but tonight we made the plays, put the ball in play, and came away with two really good wins.” “Enjoy it tonight and move on tomorrow to get ready for 3 games this weekend”

