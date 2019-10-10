Norfolk High softball still alive after first day of A-4 District Tournament at Gretna

The Norfolk High softball team is still alive and kicking after the first day of the A-4 District Tournament at Gretna.
The Lady Panthers dropped their opening contest to Grand Island 6-2. Norfolk had won three of four games over GI previously. The Lady Panthers then routed Lincoln High 19-1 and beat Lincoln Pius X 9-7 in elimination games. Brandy Unger was the pitcher of decision in all three contests and offensively had six hits and two home runs on the day. Norfolk is now 23-13 on the season and scheduled to play the loser of Gretna and Grand Island at 1:00 Saturday in another elimination game.
Game 1
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
R
H
E
Grand Island
0
3
0
0
1
0
2
6
11
0
Norfolk
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
2
6
1
LP- Brandy Unger 1 ⅔ IP, 3 Runs, 5 Hits, 2 Ks
Norfolk- Skylar Hopkins 2-3, Jade Koch 1-3 (Triple), Makenna Waldow 1-4, Sydney Rader 1-2, Brandy Unger 1-3
Game 2
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
R
H
E
Norfolk
8
10
1
x
x
x
x
19
19
1
Lincoln High
0
0
1
x
x
x
x
1
2
0
WP- Brandy Unger 3 IP, 1 Run, 2 Hits, 5 Ks
Norfolk- Makenna Waldow 4-4(Dbl), Taylor Schmidt 2-3(Dbl), Sydney Rader 3-3(Dbl), Paeton Coler 3-3(2 Dbls), Natalia Linn 1-2(HR), Brandy Unger 2-3(Dbl), Jade Koch 1-2(HR), Ellie Schwede 1-2, Skylar Hopkins 1-1(Dbl) Bailey Bernstrauch 1-1
Game 3
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
R
H
E
Norfolk
0
1
2
1
2
0
3
9
13
1
Lincoln Pius
1
0
2
1
0
0
3
7
11
2
WP- Brandy Unger 7 IP, 11 Hits, 7 Runs, 9 Ks
Norfolk- Makenna Waldow 1-4(Dbl), Taylor Schmidt 2-4(Dbl), Sydney Rader 2-4, Paeton Coler 1-3, Natalia Linn 1-4(Dbl), Brandy Unger 3-4(2 HR), Skylar Hopkins 1-4, Jade Koch 1-4, Bailey Bernstrauch 1-3