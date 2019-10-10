Norfolk High softball still alive after first day of A-4 District Tournament at Gretna

The Norfolk High softball team is still alive and kicking after the first day of the A-4 District Tournament at Gretna. 

The Lady Panthers dropped their opening contest to Grand Island 6-2.  Norfolk had won three of four games over GI previously.  The Lady Panthers then routed Lincoln High 19-1 and beat Lincoln Pius X 9-7 in elimination games.  Brandy Unger was the pitcher of decision in all three contests and offensively had six hits and two home runs on the day.  Norfolk is now 23-13 on the season and scheduled to play the loser of Gretna and Grand Island at 1:00 Saturday in another elimination game.

Game 1

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

Grand Island

0

3

0

0

1

0

2

6

11

0

Norfolk 

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

2

6

1

LP- Brandy Unger 1 ⅔ IP, 3 Runs, 5 Hits, 2 Ks

Norfolk- Skylar Hopkins 2-3, Jade Koch 1-3 (Triple), Makenna Waldow 1-4, Sydney Rader 1-2, Brandy Unger 1-3

Game 2

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

Norfolk 

8

10

1

x

x

x

x

19

19

1

Lincoln High

0

0

1

x

x

x

x

1

2

0

WP- Brandy Unger 3 IP, 1 Run, 2 Hits, 5 Ks

Norfolk- Makenna Waldow 4-4(Dbl), Taylor Schmidt 2-3(Dbl), Sydney Rader 3-3(Dbl), Paeton Coler 3-3(2 Dbls), Natalia Linn 1-2(HR), Brandy Unger 2-3(Dbl), Jade Koch 1-2(HR), Ellie Schwede 1-2, Skylar Hopkins 1-1(Dbl) Bailey Bernstrauch 1-1

Game 3

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

Norfolk 

0

1

2

1

2

0

3

9

13

1

Lincoln Pius 

1

0

2

1

0

0

3

7

11

  2

WP- Brandy Unger 7 IP, 11 Hits, 7 Runs, 9 Ks

Norfolk- Makenna Waldow 1-4(Dbl), Taylor Schmidt 2-4(Dbl), Sydney Rader 2-4, Paeton Coler 1-3, Natalia Linn 1-4(Dbl), Brandy Unger 3-4(2 HR), Skylar Hopkins 1-4, Jade Koch 1-4, Bailey Bernstrauch 1-3

