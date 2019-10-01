Norfolk High softball stays hot by sweeping road doubleheader from Lincoln Pius X

The Norfolk High softball team has now won nine of ten games after sweeping Lincoln Pius X in a road doubleheader yesterday 7-4 in eight innings in game one and 5-0 in game two. Norfolk's Brandy Unger threw a no-hitter in the second contest. They are now 19-10 on the season.
Game 1
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
R
H
E
Norfolk
0
0
1
0
2
0
1
3
7
12
0
Lincoln Pius
1
0
0
1
1
0
1
0
4
9
2
WP- Sydney Rader 8 IP, 4 Runs, 9 Hits, 11 Ks
Norfolk- Sydney Rader 2-5 (2 Dbls), Paeton Coler 2-3 (HR), Makenna Waldow 1-5 (Dbl), Natalia Linn 2-3, Taylor Schmidt 2-4, Skylar Hopkins 2-4
Game 2
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
R
H
E
Norfolk
3
2
0
0
0
0
0
5
11
1
Lincoln Pius
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
WP- Brandy Unger 7 IP, 0 Hits, 0 Runs, 11 Ks (No Hitter)
Norfolk- Makenna Waldow 2-4 (Dbl), Bailey Bernstrauch 1-4 (Dbl), Paeton Coler 2-4, Skylar Hopkins 1-3 (Dbl), Natalia Linn 2-3, Jade Koch 1-2, Sydney Rader 1-3, Brandy Unger 1-3
Norfolk JV- 5
Lincoln Pius JV- 3
Norfolk JV- 3
Lincoln Pius JV- 9