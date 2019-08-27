Norfolk High softball splits two games at Grand Island

A New "Fast Pitch" Softball and an aluminum bat sitting between the infield grass and dirt of a softball diamond

The Norfolk High softball team split two games yesterday at Grand Island.  They won game one 4-0 and fell in game two 4-3.  Norfolk is now 1-3 on the season.

Game 1

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

Norfolk

2

0

0

0

3

1

0

6

11

0

Grand Island

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

5

1

WP- Sydney Rader CG, 5 H, 6 Ks 

LP- Alondra Martinez 

Norfolk- Makenna Waldow 2-3, Natalia Linn 3-4, Paeton Coler 3-4 Dbl, Skylar Hopkins 1-3 Dbl

Game 2

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

Norfolk

2

0

1

0

0

0

0

3

8

1

Grand Island

3

0

0

0

1

0

x

4

7

2

WP- Andrea Palma

LP- Paeton Coler

Norfolk- Taylor Schmidt 2-4, Bailey Bernstrauch 1-2 Dbl

“We came out in the first game and took care of business just like we wanted to. Sydney Rader challenged their hitters and our defense made plays. We hit the ball well and got timely hits. In game two Paeton Coler really pitched a nice game, our defense played well but we just couldn’t get that timely hit. We left 8 runners on base, we have to be better getting that timely hit. Move on and learn from it.”

