Norfolk High softball splits road doubleheader at Omaha World Herald third ranked Lincoln North Star

The Norfolk High softball team split a road doubleheader last night at Omaha World Herald third ranked Lincoln North Star.
The Lady Panthers dropped the opening game 5-3 and then won the nightcap 6-5. Norfolk is now 6-5 on the season.
Game 1
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
R
H
E
Norfolk
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
3
8
0
Lincoln Northstar
2
0
0
1
0
2
x
5
9
1
WP- Hanna Roth
LP- Sydney Rader 6 IP, 5 Runs, 9 Hits, 7 Ks, 1 Walk
Norfolk- Sydney Rader 2-4 (2 Doubles), Jade Koch 1-3 (Double), Paeton Coler 2-3 (Dbl, HR), Makenna Waldow 1-3 (HR)
Game 2
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
R
H
E
Norfolk
1
0
3
0
1
0
1
6
11
0
Lincoln Northstar
2
0
0
1
2
0
0
5
8
2
WP- Brandy Unger 7 IP, 5 Runs, 8 Hits, 7 Ks, 0 Walks
LP- Alexis Hubbard
Norfolk- Sydney Rader 2-4, Paeton Coler 2-4 (Dbl, 3 RBIs), Brandy Unger 2-4,
Ryllee Hoppe 1-2 (Dbl), Skylar Hopkins 1-4 (Dbl)
"Anytime you can go on the road and get a split against a quality team like North Star, it is a good night. We had chances in the first game and after the first game we talked about how when we get opportunities, we have to take advantage of them. This team battles and we are never out of a game. In game 2, Brandy Unger did a really nice job of keeping them off balance, they have a very powerful lineup top to bottom. In the top of the 7th, Ellie Schwede got a timely hit that scored Rader from 1st base and then we held them to a 0 in the bottom of the 7th."