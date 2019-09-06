Norfolk High softball splits home twinbill with Lincoln Northeast

The Norfolk High softball team split a home doubleheader on Thursday with Lincoln Northeast.

The Lady Panthers won the first game in nine innings 4-3 and then lost game two 9-7.  Norfolk is now 7-6 on the season.

Game 1

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

R

H

E

Lincoln Northeast

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

1

0

3

3

1

Norfolk

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

1

1

4

7

0

WP- Sydney Rader 9 IP, 2 Runs, 3 Hits, 15 Ks 

LP- Alexa Williams

Norfolk- Paeton Coler 1-4 (Dbl), Brandy Unger 1-3, Jade Koch 1-3, Bailey Bernstrauch 1-4, Skylar Hopkins 2-3, Taylor Schmidt 1-2

Game 2

 

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

R

H

E

Lincoln Northeast

0

0

0

6

0

3

0

9

10

2

Norfolk

0

2

2

3

0

0

0

7

7

2

WP- Alexa Williams

LP- Brandy Unger 

Norfolk- Sydney Rader 1-1 (Dbl), Brandy Unger 1-5 (Dbl), Paeton Coler 2-4( HR), 

Jade Koch 1-4 (HR) "What a battle that first game was. We went into the bottom of the 7th down 2 runs in the first game. We produced 2 to tie it up and go extras. Sydney Rader was nails on the mound and we got the timely hits when we needed them. In game 2, we just weren't locked in like we have been. We had some costly mistakes in the 4th inning that we just could not overcome. We have to be better focused for both games, I think we learned some valuable lessons tonight that hopefully benefit us in the long run. Give credit to LNE, they got timely hits and made the plays when they needed to."

