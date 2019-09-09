Norfolk High softball prepares for busy week

The Norfolk High softball team is 7-6 on the season after splitting a home doubleheader with Lincoln Northeast last Thursday.
The Norfolk invitational was cancelled last Saturday due to rain. This season, the Lady Panthers have beaten Grand Island twice, Lincoln Southeast twice, Malcolm, Lincoln North Star, and Lincoln Northeast. Norfolk returns to action this week with a doubleheader at 4-8 Fremont at 5:00, a home game with 0-11 South Sioux City on Thursday, and then compete in the Columbus Invite on Saturday. Lady Panther coach Derek Siedschlag talked about the upcoming week on Sportstalk on 106 KIX last Saturday.