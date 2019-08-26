Norfolk High softball looks to bounce back after Thursday losses

The Norfolk High softball team is 0-2 on the season after being swept in a home doubleheader by Omaha World Herald second ranked Lincoln Southwest last Thursday.
The Lady Panthers’ road doubleheader at Grand Island on Saturday was postponed due to rain. Norfolk has 30 girls out this year on the team with 15 on the varsity roster. They have eight players returning with starting experience in Jade Koch, Skylar Hopkins, Paeton Coler, Natalia Linn, Taylor Schmidt, Sydney Rader, Brandy Unger, & Makenna Waldow. The Lady Panthers will try to improve from last year’s 20-21 record. Norfolk returns to action on Thursday when they host 1-0 Lincoln Southeast in a doubleheader.