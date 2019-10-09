Norfolk High softball enjoying best season since 2006; gets ready for Grand Island today

The Norfolk High softball team is 21-12 on the season after a 1-2 performance at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament last Friday. 

They rallied past Grand Island 10-8 in their opening game before falling to sixth ranked Lincoln Southwest 12-0 and seventh ranked Lincoln North Star 7-6.  This season, the Lady Panthers have beaten Grand Island three times, Lincoln Southeast twice, Malcolm, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast twice, Fremont, South Sioux City, Columbus twice, Kearney twice, Lincoln High twice, Lincoln East twice, and Lincoln Pius X twice.  Norfolk’s 21 wins is the most since the 2006 season when they finished 24-17.  The Lady Panthers, who have outscored their opponents 223-141, return to action today at 11:00 when they meet Grand Island in the A-4 District Tournament at Gretna.

