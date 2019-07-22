Norfolk High's McCarter shines in national diving events

Norfolk High diver Cayd McCarter participated in two national competitions in Riverside, California over the weekend.
Yesterday at the AAU Diving Nationals, he finished 14th in Boys 3 Meter Diving. McCarter had placed fourth in the 1 Meter event last Thursday. Representing the Boys 16-18 Airborne Diving Academy in the USA Diving Rising Stars Championships, McCarter was the champion of the 1 Meter competition last Saturday with a score of 384.65. He won by 11.60 points. In the 3 Meter event, McCarter had placed second last Friday. McCarter placed fourth at the NSAA Diving Championships for Norfolk High last February.