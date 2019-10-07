Norfolk High's Blume qualifies for next week's Girls Golf State Championship

Norfolk High’s Kylie Blume has qualified for next week’s Girls State Golf Championship.
She carded a 91 to place ninth at today's A-3 District Meet at Holmes Golf Course in Lincoln. Millard North’s Katelyn Ruge was the medalist after shooting a 78. She won by a single stroke. Millard North was the team champion after accumulating a 325 team score. They won by 27 strokes. Norfolk finished sixth with a 416. The Class ‘A’ State Championship will be held at Norfolk Country Club next Monday & Tuesday.
|Rank
|Norfolk
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Front 9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|Back 9
|Total
|9
|Kylie Ehnes-Blume
|5
|4
|5
|5
|4
|7
|5
|5
|5
|45
|8
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|5
|5
|7
|46
|91
|24
|Leah Vanderheiden
|6
|6
|5
|6
|5
|7
|6
|6
|5
|52
|6
|5
|4
|5
|4
|7
|6
|5
|9
|51
|103
|26
|Paxton Peters
|#
|6
|5
|7
|6
|#
|6
|6
|3
|59
|7
|4
|3
|8
|4
|5
|6
|5
|6
|48
|107
|32
|Mia Bertus
|9
|9
|4
|7
|7
|7
|6
|7
|6
|62
|9
|9
|4
|6
|5
|6
|7
|8
|7
|61
|123
|Team
|31
|Kyla Robinson
|7
|6
|4
|6
|7
|6
|5
|7
|4
|52
|7
|6
|6
|6
|4
|5
|7
|12
|10
|63
|115
|Rank
|Norfolk
|Total=
|208
|Norfolk
|Total=
|206
|416
