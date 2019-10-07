Norfolk High's Blume qualifies for next week's Girls Golf State Championship

Norfolk High’s Kylie Blume has qualified for next week’s Girls State Golf Championship. 

She carded a 91 to place ninth at today's A-3 District Meet at Holmes Golf Course in Lincoln.  Millard North’s Katelyn Ruge was the medalist after shooting a 78.  She won by a single stroke.  Millard North was the team champion after accumulating a 325 team score.  They won by 27 strokes.  Norfolk finished sixth with a 416.  The Class ‘A’ State Championship will be held at Norfolk Country Club next Monday & Tuesday.

RankNorfolk123456789Front 9101112131415161718Back 9Total 
9Kylie Ehnes-Blume545547555458443555574691 
24Leah Vanderheiden6656576655265454765951103 
26Paxton Peters#6576#6635974384565648107 
32Mia Bertus9947776766299465678761123Team
31Kyla Robinson764676574527666457121063115Rank
      Norfolk  Total=208    Norfolk  Total=2064166

