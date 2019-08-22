Norfolk High girls golf gets 2019 campaign underway today

The Norfolk High girls’ golf team gets their 2019 season underway this morning when they compete in the Papillion La Vista Invitational at Miracle Hills Golf Course at 9:00 AM.
The Lady Panthers have only eight girls out this year and their varsity is led by Leah Vanderheiden, Kylie Blum from last year’s team along with Paxton Peters, Destiny Merchant, and Mia Bertus. Norfolk’s remaining schedule has them competing in invites at Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln East, a triangular at Fremont with Columbus involved. The Lady Panthers will also host their own invitational on September 19th, a home dual with Columbus on September 23rd, and the Heartland Athletic Conference Championship on October 3rd at Norfolk Country Club.