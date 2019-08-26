Norfolk High football to get season underway on Friday at Columbus

The Norfolk High football team gets their season underway Friday when they host Columbus at 7:00.
The Panthers finished 4-5 last season and missed out on the playoffs. Norfolk returns four offensive and four defensive players with starting experience. Their schedule includes road games with Columbus, Lincoln Northeast, Bellevue West, Lincoln Pius X, and Omaha Benson. Home games include Elkhorn, Kearney, Omaha South, and Omaha Central. Friday’s game between Norfolk and Columbus can be heard on 106 KIX starting at 6:20.