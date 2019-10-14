Norfolk High football still on a high after Friday win; gets ready for Lincoln Pius X

The Norfolk High football team is 3-4 on the year after outlasting Omaha Central at home last Friday 21-20 in overtime.
The Panthers’ Jace Monday scored on a two-yard touchdown run in overtime followed by Josh Licking’s extra point. The Eagles’ Abraham Hoskins III scored on a three yard TD run, but the Panthers were able to stuff DeAnthony Bridgeford-Jacket at the one yard line on the two-point conversion try to win the game. Monday had two touchdown passes and a TD run in the game while teammate Brayden Splater ran for 111 yards off 14 carries in the win. Norfolk has beaten Lincoln Northeast, Omaha South, and Omaha Central while dropping games to Columbus, Elkhorn, Kearney, and Bellevue West. They are being outscored by their opponents on average through seven games 30.3-18.9. The Panthers return to action on Friday when they visit 2-5 Lincoln Pius X at 7:00. The Thunderbolts lost to Lincoln Southeast last Friday 42-6.