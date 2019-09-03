Norfolk High football readies for home meeting with Elkhorn

The Norfolk High football team is 0-1 on the year after dropping a 27-24 overtime road loss at Columbus last Friday.
Brayden Splater led the Panthers defensively with 14 tackles, with a forced fumble-recovery-and touchdown all on the same play. He also had three tackles for loss. Norfolk’s scoring came courtesy of two defensive touchdowns, a kickoff return for a score, and a field goal. Quarterback Jace Monday was injured in the third quarter. The team returns to action on Friday when they host 0-1 Elkhorn on Friday at 7:00. The Antlers were blown out by Omaha World Herald sixth ranked Elkhorn South 34-7 in their opener last Friday.