Norfolk High football readies for finale of 2019 season

The Norfolk High football team is 3-5 on the year after falling at Lincoln Pius X last Friday 21-14.
The Panthers, who led 14-0 in the third quarter, saw Jace Monday throw for 187 yards off 25-35 passing. He and Brayden Splater ran for Norfolk’s two scores in the loss. They have beaten Lincoln Northeast, Omaha South, and Omaha Central while dropping games to Columbus, Elkhorn, Kearney, Bellevue West, and Lincoln Pius X. The Panthers, who have been eliminated from the playoff picture, are being outscored by their opponents on average through eight games 29.1-18.3. The Panthers return to action on Friday when they visit 0-8 Omaha Benson at 7:00 for their finale of season in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.