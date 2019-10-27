Norfolk High football finishes with 4-5 record; misses out on playoffs

The Norfolk High football team’s 2019 campaign came to an end with a 4-5 mark after routing Omaha Benson on the road last Friday 49-0.
Brayden Splater ran for 199 yards off 20 carries and four touchdowns, Jace Monday ran for a score and threw a TD pass, and the Panthers recorded their first shutout since 2017. They led 35-0 at halftime. Norfolk this season beat Lincoln Northeast, Omaha South, Omaha Central, and Omaha Benson while dropping games to Columbus, Elkhorn, Kearney, Bellevue West, and Lincoln Pius X. The Panthers were outscored by their opponents on average through the nine contests 25.9-21.7. They will graduate 16 seniors from the squad.