Norfolk High cross country teams struggle at district meet; Protzman qualifies for State Championship as an individual

The Norfolk High cross country teams participated in district meets at Walnut Creek Recreation Area hosted by Papillion La Vista today. 

In the boys’ A-1 District race, Lincoln Southwest was the champion with a score of 21.  They won by 57 points.  Norfolk was fifth with a score of 125.  Lincoln Southwest’s Tyler Boyle was the medalist in a time of 16:29.75.  He won by just under 14 seconds.  Norfolk’s Matthew Protzman qualified for the State Championship on Friday, October 25th at Kearney Country Club by placing ninth.  In the girls’ A-2 District competition, Fremont was the champion with a score of 19.  They won by 41 points.  The Lady Panthers finished fifth with a score of 114.  Elli Dahl of Fremont was the medalist in a time of 19:18.56.  She won by just over 20 seconds.  The Lady Panthers did not qualify any runners for the State Championship.

