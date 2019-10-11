Norfolk High cross country takes part in Heartland Athletic Conference Championship

The Norfolk High cross country squads participated in yesterday’s Kearney Invitational at Kearney Country Club.
In the boys’ race, Lincoln Southwest was the champion with a score of 33. They won by 38 points. Norfolk finished eighth with a score of 224. Lincoln East’s Thomas Oliver was the medalist in a time of 15:59.44. He won by just over five seconds. The Panthers’ Matthew Protzman placed 14th. In the girls competition, Lincoln East was the champion with a score of 33. They won by 17 points. Norfolk finished ninth with a score of 228. Lincoln East’s Berlyn Schutz was the medalist in a time of 18:33.31. She won by just over 22 seconds. No runners medaled for Norfolk.