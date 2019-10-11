Norfolk High cross country takes part in Heartland Athletic Conference Championship

The Norfolk High cross country squads participated in yesterday’s Kearney Invitational at Kearney Country Club. 

In the boys’ race, Lincoln Southwest was the champion with a score of 33.  They won by 38 points.  Norfolk finished eighth with a score of 224.  Lincoln East’s Thomas Oliver was the medalist in a time of 15:59.44.  He won by just over five seconds.  The Panthers’ Matthew Protzman placed 14th.  In the girls competition, Lincoln East was the champion with a score of 33.  They won by 17 points.  Norfolk finished ninth with a score of 228.  Lincoln East’s Berlyn Schutz was the medalist in a time of 18:33.31.  She won by just over 22 seconds.  No runners medaled for Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 11, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, October 11, 2019

Gerrit Cole worked eight strong innings and the Houston Astros reached the American League Championship Series by whipping the Tampa Bay Rays, 6-1 in Game 5 of their Divisional Series.  Cole followed his 15-strikeout performance in Game One by fanning ten while limiting the wild-card champs …

Northeast Hawks volleyball swept by NIACC on the road

Northeast Hawks volleyball swept by NIACC on the road

The Northeast Hawks volleyball team dropped a three-set match last night in Mason City, Iowa to North Iowa Area Community College.  Scores of the match had NIACC winning 25-21, 25-18, 25-21.  The Hawks are now 14-12 on the season.