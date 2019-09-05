Norfolk High cross country squads to get season underway on Saturday

The Norfolk High boys & girls cross country team gets their season underway on Saturday when they participate in the Papillion La Vista South Invitational.
The Panther boys, which returns state qualifier Matt Protzman from last year, have 30 runners out this season. The roster includes six seniors, seven juniors, eleven sophomores, and six freshmen. The girls team has 33 runners out this year including Melorie Summers, who competed in the State Championships last year. The Lady Panther roster includes five seniors, seven juniors, eight sophomores, and 13 freshmen. The Panthers schedule has them competing in invitationals hosted by Papillion La Vista South, Omaha Central, Kearney, Columbus, and the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet at Kearney. Norfolk will host their own invite on September 20th at Skyview Lake.