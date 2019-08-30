Norfolk High boys tennis to get season underway on Saturday

The Norfolk High boys’ tennis team gets underway on Saturday when they compete in the Lincoln High-Lincoln Northeast Invitational.
The Panthers return four athletes last year in Jared Ertzner, Josh Sumner, Mason Borgmann, and Colby Mrsny who competed in the State Championships. They have 25 boys out this season with six being seniors, nine juniors, four sophomores, and six freshmen. Norfolk’s schedule has them in other invitationals hosted by Columbus, Fremont, Lincoln East, Millard North, Papillion La Vista, Hastings, and the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament in Lincoln. The Panthers will be on the road for duals with Hastings, Kearney, and Columbus while hosting South Sioux City, Columbus, Fremont, and Grand Island.