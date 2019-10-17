Norfolk High boys tennis team's campaign comes to an end

The Norfolk High boys tennis team’s season came to an end at today’s Class ‘A’ Boys State Tennis Championship at Omaha.
Jared Ertzner-Kitto dropped his opening round match to a Millard West opponent 6-0, 6-0 in #1 Singles. Kalen Krohn lost his opening round #2 Singles competition to a Lincoln North Star foe 6-2, 6-1. Mason Borgman & Colby Mrsny fell in their opening round match to a Lincoln East opponent 6-1, 6-1 in #1 Doubles. Jack Schwanebeck & Josh Sumner won their opening round #2 Doubles match over an Omaha Bryan foe 6-3, 6-1 and then lost in the second round to a team from Lincoln East 6-1, 6-0.