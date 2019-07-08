Norfolk Golden Girls 18's & Kelly's 18's compete in Ringneck Tournament in Sioux Falls over weekend

A New "Fast Pitch" Softball and an aluminum bat sitting between the infield grass and dirt of a softball diamond

 cmannphoto

The Norfolk Golden Girls 18’s & Kelly’s 18’s softball teams participated in this past weekend’s Ringneck Tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. 

The Golden Girls recorded a 4-1 record.  They went 3-0 in pool play and then went 1-1 in the Gold Bracket yesterday.  The Golden Girls edged Nebraska Quakes Russell 3-2 in eight innings and then were beaten by Sting Select 1 by a 3-0 score.  They finished in the top six of the 32 teams.  The Norfolk Golden Girls 18’s season ends with a 30-12-1 record.  The Kelly’s 18’s recorded a 2-2 record in the tournament before being eliminated by the Red River Thunder 8-0 yesterday.  They finish the season at 23-21.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Toronto Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. set a Home Run Derby record by slamming 91 in the three rounds, but he lost the $1 million first prize when New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso went deep on his final swing.  Guerrero belted 29 home runs in the first round and bettered that mark by…

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 8, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 8, 2019

Goals by Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle carried the United States to a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in yesterday's Women's World Cup final at Lyon, France.  The game was scoreless until Rapinoe converted a penalty kick in the 61st minute, eight minutes before Lavelle doubled the lead.  It's …