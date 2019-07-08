Norfolk Golden Girls 18's & Kelly's 18's compete in Ringneck Tournament in Sioux Falls over weekend

The Norfolk Golden Girls 18’s & Kelly’s 18’s softball teams participated in this past weekend’s Ringneck Tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The Golden Girls recorded a 4-1 record. They went 3-0 in pool play and then went 1-1 in the Gold Bracket yesterday. The Golden Girls edged Nebraska Quakes Russell 3-2 in eight innings and then were beaten by Sting Select 1 by a 3-0 score. They finished in the top six of the 32 teams. The Norfolk Golden Girls 18’s season ends with a 30-12-1 record. The Kelly’s 18’s recorded a 2-2 record in the tournament before being eliminated by the Red River Thunder 8-0 yesterday. They finish the season at 23-21.