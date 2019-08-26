Norfolk Catholic volleyball training for upcoming season

The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team gets their season underway on Thursday, September 3rd when they visit West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
The Lady Knights return eight players with starting experience in Carly Marshall, Anna Neuhalfen, Mary Fennessy, Lauren Beutler, Abby Miller, Taylor Kautz, Hayden Wolf, and Hannah Wilcox from last year’s 13-16 team. Norfolk Catholic’s home schedule includes matches with Pierce, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Battle Creek, Bishop Neumann, and a triangular with Boone Central/Newman Grove & Stanton.