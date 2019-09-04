Norfolk Catholic volleyball sweeps West Point GACC in opening match of season

The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team swept West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic on the road in three sets in the Lady Knights' opening match of the season.
Scores of the match had Norfolk Catholic winning 25-17, 25-22, 25-23. The Lady Knights are 1-0 to start the campaign.
Game Stats
Norfolk Catholic
|#
|Athlete Name
|SP
|K
|K/S
|Kill %
|Att
|E
|Hit %
|Team Totals
|3
|25
|8.3
|22.9
|109
|11
|.128
|3
|Carly Marshall (Jr)
|3
|5
|Mary Fennessy (Jr)
|3
|7
|2.3
|30.4
|23
|2
|.217
|6
|Anna Neuhalfen (Jr)
|3
|8
|Lauren Beutler (Sr)
|2
|9
|Abby Miller (Sr)
|3
|3
|1.0
|33.3
|9
|2
|.111
|12
|Taylor Kautz (Jr)
|2
|14
|Hayden Wolf (Sr)
|3
|9
|3.0
|22.0
|41
|5
|.098
|15
|Channatee Robles (Fr)
|3
|5
|1.7
|16.7
|30
|2
|.100
|30
|Hannah Wilcox (Sr)
|3
|1
|0.3
|16.7
|6
|0
|.167
|#
|Athlete Name
|SP
|A
|A/S
|Ace %
|SA
|SE
|Serv %
|PTS
|Team Totals
|3
|11
|3.7
|14.9
|74
|5
|93.2
|3
|Carly Marshall (Jr)
|3
|2
|0.7
|13.3
|15
|0
|100.0
|5
|Mary Fennessy (Jr)
|3
|1
|0.3
|10.0
|10
|0
|100.0
|6
|Anna Neuhalfen (Jr)
|3
|2
|0.7
|28.6
|7
|1
|85.7
|8
|Lauren Beutler (Sr)
|2
|9
|Abby Miller (Sr)
|3
|12
|Taylor Kautz (Jr)
|2
|14
|Hayden Wolf (Sr)
|3
|6
|2.0
|25.0
|24
|0
|100.0
|15
|Channatee Robles (Fr)
|3
|0
|0.0
|.0
|9
|2
|77.8
|30
|Hannah Wilcox (Sr)
|3
|0
|0.0
|.0
|9
|2
|77.8
|#
|Athlete Name
|SP
|BS
|BA
|Tot Blks
|B/S
|BE
|Team Totals
|3
|16
|12
|22
|7.3
|6
|3
|Carly Marshall (Jr)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0.3
|0
|5
|Mary Fennessy (Jr)
|3
|7
|2
|9
|3.0
|4
|6
|Anna Neuhalfen (Jr)
|3
|8
|Lauren Beutler (Sr)
|2
|9
|Abby Miller (Sr)
|3
|5
|2
|7
|2.3
|0
|12
|Taylor Kautz (Jr)
|2
|14
|Hayden Wolf (Sr)
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1.0
|2
|15
|Channatee Robles (Fr)
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1.3
|0
|30
|Hannah Wilcox (Sr)
|3
|1
|3
|4
|1.3
|0
|#
|Athlete Name
|SP
|D
|DE
|D/S
|Team Totals
|3
|38
|11
|12.7
|3
|Carly Marshall (Jr)
|3
|4
|2
|1.3
|5
|Mary Fennessy (Jr)
|3
|6
|Anna Neuhalfen (Jr)
|3
|7
|2
|2.3
|8
|Lauren Beutler (Sr)
|2
|2
|0
|1.0
|9
|Abby Miller (Sr)
|3
|12
|Taylor Kautz (Jr)
|2
|1
|2
|0.5
|14
|Hayden Wolf (Sr)
|3
|12
|2
|4.0
|15
|Channatee Robles (Fr)
|3
|8
|1
|2.7
|30
|Hannah Wilcox (Sr)
|3
|4
|2
|1.3
|#
|Athlete Name
|SP
|Ast
|Ast/S
|BHA
|BHE
|Team Totals
|3
|18
|6.0
|123
|4
|3
|Carly Marshall (Jr)
|3
|18
|6.0
|108
|4
|5
|Mary Fennessy (Jr)
|3
|0
|0.0
|2
|0
|6
|Anna Neuhalfen (Jr)
|3
|0
|0.0
|5
|0
|8
|Lauren Beutler (Sr)
|2
|0
|0.0
|1
|0
|9
|Abby Miller (Sr)
|3
|12
|Taylor Kautz (Jr)
|2
|14
|Hayden Wolf (Sr)
|3
|0
|0.0
|1
|0
|15
|Channatee Robles (Fr)
|3
|0
|0.0
|4
|0
|30
|Hannah Wilcox (Sr)
|3
|0
|0.0
|2
|0
Norfolk Catholic
|#
|Athlete Name
|SP
|R
|RE
|R/S
|Team Totals
|3
|57
|3
|19.0
|9/3 @ 5:30p
|S1
|S2
|S3
|Wins
|Norfolk Catholic
|25
|25
|25
|3
|GACC
|17
|22
|23
|0