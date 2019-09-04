Norfolk Catholic volleyball sweeps West Point GACC in opening match of season

The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team swept West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic on the road in three sets in the Lady Knights' opening match of the season.

Scores of the match had Norfolk Catholic winning 25-17, 25-22, 25-23.  The Lady Knights are 1-0 to start the campaign.

Game Stats

Norfolk Catholic

Norfolk Catholic
#Athlete NameSPKK/SKill %AttEHit %
 Team Totals3258.322.910911.128
3Carly Marshall (Jr)3      
5Mary Fennessy (Jr)372.330.4232.217
6Anna Neuhalfen (Jr)3      
8Lauren Beutler (Sr)2      
9Abby Miller (Sr)331.033.392.111
12Taylor Kautz (Jr)2      
14Hayden Wolf (Sr)393.022.0415.098
15Channatee Robles (Fr)351.716.7302.100
30Hannah Wilcox (Sr)310.316.760.167
Norfolk Catholic
#Athlete NameSPAA/SAce %SASEServ %PTS
 Team Totals3113.714.974593.2 
3Carly Marshall (Jr)320.713.3150100.0 
5Mary Fennessy (Jr)310.310.0100100.0 
6Anna Neuhalfen (Jr)320.728.67185.7 
8Lauren Beutler (Sr)2       
9Abby Miller (Sr)3       
12Taylor Kautz (Jr)2       
14Hayden Wolf (Sr)362.025.0240100.0 
15Channatee Robles (Fr)300.0.09277.8 
30Hannah Wilcox (Sr)300.0.09277.8 
Norfolk Catholic
#Athlete NameSPBSBATot BlksB/SBE
 Team Totals31612227.36
3Carly Marshall (Jr)30110.30
5Mary Fennessy (Jr)37293.04
6Anna Neuhalfen (Jr)3     
8Lauren Beutler (Sr)2     
9Abby Miller (Sr)35272.30
12Taylor Kautz (Jr)2     
14Hayden Wolf (Sr)31231.02
15Channatee Robles (Fr)32241.30
30Hannah Wilcox (Sr)31341.30
Norfolk Catholic
#Athlete NameSPDDED/S
 Team Totals3381112.7
3Carly Marshall (Jr)3421.3
5Mary Fennessy (Jr)3   
6Anna Neuhalfen (Jr)3722.3
8Lauren Beutler (Sr)2201.0
9Abby Miller (Sr)3   
12Taylor Kautz (Jr)2120.5
14Hayden Wolf (Sr)31224.0
15Channatee Robles (Fr)3812.7
30Hannah Wilcox (Sr)3421.3
Norfolk Catholic
#Athlete NameSPAstAst/SBHABHE
 Team Totals3186.01234
3Carly Marshall (Jr)3186.01084
5Mary Fennessy (Jr)300.020
6Anna Neuhalfen (Jr)300.050
8Lauren Beutler (Sr)200.010
9Abby Miller (Sr)3    
12Taylor Kautz (Jr)2    
14Hayden Wolf (Sr)300.010
15Channatee Robles (Fr)300.040
30Hannah Wilcox (Sr)300.020

Norfolk Catholic

#Athlete NameSPRRER/S
 Team Totals357319.0
9/3 @ 5:30pS1S2S3Wins
Norfolk Catholic2525253
GACC1722230

