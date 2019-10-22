Norfolk Catholic volleyball sweeps Pierce at Mid State Conference Tournament; Area scores

The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team topped Pierce in three sets in their quarterfinal match of the Mid State Conference Tournament last night.
Scores of the match had the Lady Knights winning 25-7, 25-16, 25-17. Channatee Robles had twelve kills and 15 digs, Abby Miller recorded six blocks, Hayden Wolf had three aces, and Carly Marshall dished out 31 assists. The Lady Knights are now 21-4 on the year. In the other quarterfinal match at Pierce, Battle Creek swept O'Neill 25-20, 25-17, 25-14. In other scores from the tournament at Battle Creek, Boone Central/Newman Grove clipped Crofton in an opening round match 25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 13-25, 15-13. Wayne then swept Boone in the quarterfinals 25-13, 25-15, 25-20 and Hartington Cedar Catholic whitewashed West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 26-24, 25-20, 25-19.
The Mid State Conference Tournament continues at Battle Creek and Pierce. In semifinal matches at Battle Creek, 25-4 Wayne takes on 15-10 Hartington Cedar Catholic at 6:00 and 21-4 Norfolk Catholic plays 24-4 Battle Creek at 7:30. In consolation matches at Pierce, 8-19 Boone Central/Newman Grove meets 12-10 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic at 6:00 and 15-11 O’Neill faces 9-18 Pierce at 7:30.