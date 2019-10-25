Norfolk Catholic volleyball sweeps Hartington Cedar Catholic in third place of Mid State Conference Tournament

The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team improved to 22-5 on the season after sweeping Hartington Cedar Catholic in the third place match of the Mid State Conference Volleyball Tournament 25-22, 25-12, 25-11 last night at Battle Creek.

Channatee Robles banged out 14 kills, Abby Miller had seven blocks, Taylor Kautz dug up eleven balls, and Carly Marshall added 34 assists.  Wayne beat Battle Creek in the championship match 25-19, 25-16, 25-20.  O'Neill edged West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in five sets in the fifth place match 25-21, 14-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-10.

Kawhi Leonard spoiled the Golden State Warriors' first game at Chase Center just as he did their farewell at Oracle Arena four months ago, scoring 21 points in three quarters of the Los Angeles Clippers' 141-122 victory.  The reigning NBA Finals MVP shot 9-17 and also dished out nine assists…