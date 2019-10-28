Norfolk Catholic volleyball slips in rankings while Lutheran High Northeast moves up

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul stays at number one, Wayne moves up from seventh to fifth, Battle Creek improves from ninth to eighth, and Norfolk Catholic slips from eighth to ninth. In Class ‘C-2’, Superior is once again first, Lutheran High Northeast moves up from sixth to fifth, Ponca jumps from ninth to eighth, and Summerland stays at number ten. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell is once again first, Chambers/Wheeler Central stays at number seven, Hartington Cedar Catholic remains eighth, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘D-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Wynot remains fourth, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number five, and Winside is once again tenth. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista remains first in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul is once again first, Wayne remains fifth, Norfolk Catholic drops from seventh to eighth, Battle Creek enters the rankings at number nine, and Columbus Lakeview & Columbus Scotus falls from the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Superior stays at number one, Lutheran High Northeast jumps from fifth to fourth, Summerland drops from sixth to seventh, and Ponca stays at number ten. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell remains first, Chambers/Wheeler Central is once again third, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number nine. In Class ‘D-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley remains first, Wynot moves up from fourth to third, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number five, and Winside drops from eighth to ninth.