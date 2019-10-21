Norfolk Catholic volleyball rolling as they get ready for Mid State Conference Tournament

The Lincoln Journal Star seventh ranked and Omaha World Herald eighth ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Norfolk Catholic volleyball team is 20-4 on the year and have won four matches in a row and twelve of their last 13 after a 3-0 week.
They beat sixth ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Bishop Neumann at home last Tuesday 3-0 and then swept O’Neill and Neligh/Oakdale 2-0 in a triangular last Thursday. The Lady Knights have earned victories this season over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pierce twice, Hartington Cedar Catholic twice, Lutheran High Northeast twice, Boone Central/Newman Grove, Stanton, Crofton, West Point-Beemer, Beatrice, Columbus Lakeview, Hastings, Battle Creek, Neligh/Oakdale twice, O’Neill twice, and Bishop Neumann. Norfolk Catholic now gets ready for the Mid State Conference Tournament which starts this evening at Battle Creek and Pierce. The Lady Knights take on the home-team 9-17 Pierce Lady Bluejays in the quarterfinals of the tournament tonight at 7:30.