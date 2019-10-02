Norfolk Catholic volleyball knocks of LHNE for second time this season

The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team swept Lutheran High Northeast in two sets last night at the Clayton and Vivian Andrews Activities Center as part of the Lady Eagles’ triangular.
Scores of the match had the Lady Knights winning 25-18, 26-24. Hayden Wolf had eight kills and dug up 15 balls, Carly Marshall recorded 20 set assists, and Abby Miller added seven blocks in the win for Norfolk Catholic. Becca Gebhardt had seven kills and Chloe Spence recorded eleven set assists and eleven digs in the loss for the Lady Eagles. Lutheran High Northeast had swept Crofton earlier in the evening 25-17, 25-14 and the Lady Knights topped Crofton as well 25-18, 25-20. Norfolk Catholic, who won both matches from LHNE this season, improves to 10-3 while the Lady Eagles drop to 16-6. Lutheran High Northeast still leads the head-to-head matchup 12-9.