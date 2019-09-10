Norfolk Catholic volleyball goes 2-1 at Shamrock Invite; prep for busy week

The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team is 4-1 on the year after a 2-1 mark at the Columbus Scotus Invite last Saturday. 

The Lady Knights lost to Bishop Neumann 2-1 in the opening round before beating Hartington Cedar Catholic and Pierce in two sets each.  Norfolk Catholic had wins earlier in the week at the expense of West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Pierce.  They return to action this week with a match at Lincoln Journal Star sixth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ 5-2 Lutheran High Northeast tonight at 7:30 and a road match at top ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-1’ 5-1 Wahoo High on Thursday.

