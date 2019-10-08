Norfolk Catholic volleyball enters Class 'C-1' rankings; LHNE remains in Class 'C-2' poll

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings.
Norfolk Catholic has entered both polls at number seven in the Lincoln Journal Star and eighth in the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘C-1’. The Lady Knights are 14-3 on the year and have won six matches in a row and nine of their last ten matches after a 6-0 week. They beat Crofton & Lutheran High Northeast last Tuesday, West Point-Beemer on Thursday, and then Beatrice, Columbus Lakeview, and Hastings as they won the Columbus Invitational last Saturday. Lutheran High Northeast is once again eighth in the Lincoln Journal Star and enter the Omaha World Herald rankings at number seven in Class ‘C-2’. The Lady Eagles are 16-6 on the season after beating Crofton and falling to Norfolk Catholic in a triangular last Tuesday. They return to action this evening when they compete in 12-7 Clarkson/Leigh’s triangular with 8-11 Shelby/Rising City involved.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul stays at number one, Wayne jumps from ninth to seventh, Norfolk Catholic enters the rankings at number eight, Columbus Lakeview slips from eighth to ninth, Columbus Scotus drops from seventh to tenth, and Battle Creek drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Superior is the new number one, Lutheran High Northeast enters the rankings at number seven, and Ponca slips from seventh to tenth. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell is once again first, Chambers/Wheeler Central remains eighth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘D-2’, Lawrence/Nelson is the new number one, Wynot slips from first to second, Humphrey St. Francis moves up from tenth to fifth, and Stuart drops out of the rankings. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista remains first in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is the new number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul stays at number one, Wayne moves up from sixth to fifth, Columbus Scotus slips from fourth to sixth, Norfolk Catholic enters the rankings at number seven, Columbus Lakeview drops from seventh to ninth, and Battle Creek falls out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Superior is the new number one and Lutheran High Northeast is once again eighth. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell remains first, Chambers/Wheeler Central jumps from seventh to sixth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic drops from eighth to tenth. In Class ‘D-2’, Lawrence/Nelson is the new number one, Wynot slips from first to third, and Humphrey St. Francis stays at number four.