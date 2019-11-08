Norfolk Catholic volleyball drops three-set match to Wahoo High at State Tournament

The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team’s season has come to an end.  The Lady Knights were beaten by two-time Defending State Champion Wahoo High in the opening round of the State Volleyball Tournament’s Class ‘C-1’ bracket in three sets at Lincoln North Star High School. 

The Lady Warriors won 25-17, 25-20, 25-19.  Hayden Wolf had nine kills and 17 digs, Jozy Piper recorded four solo blocks, and Carly Marshall dished out 21 assists in the loss.  Norfolk Catholic’s final record is 23-7 while Wahoo improves to 29-3.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, November 8, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, November 8, 2019

The Oakland Raiders are 5-4 after Josh Jacobs ran for a go-ahead, 18-yard touchdown with 1:02 left in a 26-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.  Jacobs' scoring burst capped a 75-yard drive after Philip Rivers threw a six-yard TD pass to Austin Ekeler that gave the Chargers a 24-20 lead…