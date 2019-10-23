Norfolk Catholic volleyball drops Mid State Conference Tournament semifinal match to Battle Creek; Tournament scores

The Norfolk Catholic volleyball squad dropped their Mid State Conference semifinal match yesterday at Battle Creek to the host team in four sets.
Scores of the match had the Bravettes winning 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 28-26. Norfolk Catholic's Mary Fennessy had 16 kills to lead three players in double figures. Abby Miller recorded four blocks, Taylor Kautz had 24 digs to lead four players in double figures, and Carly Marshall dished out 44 assists. The Lady Knights drop to 21-5 on the season. In other tournament scores, Wayne topped Hartington Cedar Catholic in four sets in the other semifinal 25-21, 25-16, 17-25, 25-18. In consolation matches at Pierce, O'Neill dumped Pierce in four sets and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic topped Boone Central/Newman Grove in three.