Norfolk Catholic volleyball drops C-1-7 Sub-District Semifinal Match to Battle Creek; holds out hope for wildcard

The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team will have to play the waiting game to see if there season will continue with a wildcard.
The Lady Knights dropped a four-set C-1-7 semifinal match to Battle Creek at Norfolk High last night. Scores of the match had the Bravettes winning 18-25, 25-13, 27-25, 25-17. According to the Norfolk Daily News, Hayden Wolf and Channatee Robles recorded 13 kills a piece and Carly Marshall dished out 40 assists in the loss. The Lady Knights are now 22-6 on the season. The other semifinal saw Wayne sweep Pierce in three sets 25-3, 25-16, 25-22.