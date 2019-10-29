Norfolk Catholic volleyball drops C-1-7 Sub-District Semifinal Match to Battle Creek; holds out hope for wildcard

The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team will have to play the waiting game to see if there season will continue with a wildcard.

The Lady Knights dropped a four-set C-1-7 semifinal match to Battle Creek at Norfolk High last night.  Scores of the match had the Bravettes winning 18-25, 25-13, 27-25, 25-17.  According to the Norfolk Daily News, Hayden Wolf and Channatee Robles recorded 13 kills a piece and Carly Marshall dished out 40 assists in the loss.  The Lady Knights are now 22-6 on the season.  The other semifinal saw Wayne sweep Pierce in three sets 25-3, 25-16, 25-22.

