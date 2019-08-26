Norfolk Catholic to host Pierce in opening football game on Friday

The Norfolk Catholic football team starts their 2019 campaign on Friday when they host Lincoln Journal Star top ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Pierce at 7:00.
The Knights are coming off a Class ‘C-2’ runner-up finish last season after falling to Champion Centennial 29-28 in overtime. Norfolk Catholic returns four players on the offensive side ball with starting experience and three players defensively. Norfolk Catholic is ranked third in the Omaha World Herald and fifth in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class 'C-2'. Their schedule includes home games with Pierce, Bancroft/Rosalie/Lyons/Decatur, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Stanton, and Ponca while visiting David City Aquinas, St. Paul, Crofton, and Battle Creek.