Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast volleyball teams to compete in District Finals on Saturday

Volleyball District Finals have been announced for Saturday.
Regarding area teams, in Class ‘C-1’, Norfolk Catholic tangles with Southern Valley at Grand Island Northwest High School at 4:00, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder takes on St. Paul at Columbus High School at 4:00, Wayne meets Chase County at Kearney High School at 3:00, and Battle Creek faces Syracuse at Centennial High School in Utica at 6:00. In Class ‘C-2’ volleyball district finals, Lutheran High Northeast plays Centura at Boone Central High School in Albion at 4:00, Ponca goes head to head with Arcadia/Loup City at Central Community College in Columbus at 5:00, Wisner/Pilger faces Mead at David City High at 3:00, and Summerland takes on South Loup at Burwell at 5:00. In Class ‘D-1’, Chambers/Wheeler Central meets Fullerton at St. Paul at 2:00, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge battles Archbishop Bergan at West Point-Beemer High School in West Point at 5:00, Hartington Cedar Catholic plays Johnson/Brock at Shelby/Rising City High School in Shelby at 5:00, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family faces Humboldt/Table Rock/Steinauer at Crete at 3:00. In Class ‘D-2’ volleyball district finals, Wynot takes on Mullen at 6:00, Humphrey St. Francis tangles with Stuart at Plainview at 2:00, Winside plays Bertrand at Aurora at 4:00.