Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast volleyball teams remain in statewide rankings

Norfolk Catholic stays at number seven in the Lincoln Journal Star and eighth in the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘C-1’. The Lady Knights are 21-4 on the year after a 4-0 record in the last week. They Bishop Neumann, O’Neill, Neligh/Oakdale, and Pierce. Lutheran High Northeast remains fifth in the Lincoln Journal Star and moves up from seventh to sixth in the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘C-2’. The Lady Eagles are 25-6 on the season after posting a 5-0 mark in the last week. They beat Columbus Lakeview and won their Eagle Classic with 2-0 wins over Niobrara/Verdigre, South Sioux City, Blair, and Summerland.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul stays at number one, Wayne remains seventh, Norfolk Catholic is once again eighth, Battle Creek enters the rankings at number nine, and Columbus Lakeview & Columbus Scotus drop out of the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Superior is once again first, Lutheran High Northeast moves up from seventh to sixth, Ponca jumps from tenth to ninth, and Summerland slips from ninth to tenth. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell is once again first, Chambers/Wheeler Central stays at number seven, and Hartington Cedar Catholic jumps from ninth to eighth. In Class ‘D-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley is the new number one, Wynot remains fourth, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number five, and Winside enters the rankings at number ten. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista remains first in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul is once again first, Wayne remains fifth, Norfolk Catholic stays at number seven, Columbus Lakeview moves up from tenth to ninth, and Columbus Scotus slips from eighth to tenth. In Class ‘C-2’, Superior stays at number one, Lutheran High Northeast is once again fifth, Summerland jumps from seventh to sixth, and Ponca enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell remains first, Chambers/Wheeler Central moves up from fourth to third, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family improves from tenth to ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley is the new number one, Wynot stays at number four, and Humphrey St. Francis improves from sixth to fifth, and Winside jumps from ninth to eighth.