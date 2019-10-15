Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast volleyball remain in rankings

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings.
Norfolk Catholic stays at number seven in the Lincoln Journal Star and eighth in the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘C-1’. The Lady Knights are 17-4 on the year after a 3-1 week. They beat Battle Creek last Thursday and topped O’Neill and Neligh/Oakdale while falling to St. Paul last Saturday at the Wisner/Pilger Invite. Lutheran High Northeast jumps from eighth to fifth in the Lincoln Journal Star and remains seventh in the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘C-2’. The Lady Eagles are 20-6 on the season after defeating Shelby/Rising City and Clarkson/Leigh last Tuesday and then topped Wisner/Pilger and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic last Thursday.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star have updated their high school volleyball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul stays at number one, Wayne remains seventh, Norfolk Catholic is once again eighth, Columbus Lakeview stays at number nine, and Columbus Scotus remains tenth. In Class ‘C-2’, Superior is once again first, Lutheran High Northeast stays at number seven, and Ponca remains tenth. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell is once again first, Chambers/Wheeler Central moves up from eighth to seventh, and Hartington Cedar Catholic jumps from tenth to ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, Lawrence/Nelson is once again first, Wynot slips from second to fourth, and Humphrey St. Francis remains fifth. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Papillion La Vista remains first in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul is once again first, Wayne remains fifth, Norfolk Catholic stays at number seven, Columbus Scotus slips from sixth to eighth, and Columbus Lakeview drops from ninth to tenth. In Class ‘C-2’, Superior stays at number one and Lutheran High Northeast jumps from eighth to fifth. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell remains first, Chambers/Wheeler Central moves up from sixth to fourth, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family enters the rankings at number ten, and Hartington Cedar Catholic falls out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Lawrence/Nelson stays at number one, Wynot slips from third to fourth, and Humphrey St. Francis falls from fourth to sixth, and Winside enters the rankings at number nine.