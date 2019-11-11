Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast volleyball appear in final Omaha World Herald rankings

The Omaha World Herald posted their final high school volleyball rankings. Norfolk Catholic finished eighth in Class ‘C-1’.
The Lady Knights closed their 2019 season with a 23-7 mark after falling to Wahoo High 3-0 in the opening round of the Class ‘C-1’ State Tournament last Thursday at Lincoln North Star High School. Scores of the match had the Lady Warriors winning 25-17, 25-20, 25-19. Norfolk Catholic will graduate five seniors from the team. Lutheran High Northeast moves up from fourth to third in Class ‘C-2’. The team finished with a 31-7 record and placed third in Class ‘C-2’ after defeating Superior in the consolation match of the State Tournament last Saturday at Lincoln East High School. Scores of the match had the Lady Eagles winning 25-15, 19-25, 25-18, 25-21. They had beaten Bishop Neumann in the opening round 3-1 last Thursday before being swept by Hastings St. Cecilia in the semifinals on Friday 3-0. Lutheran High Northeast earned their first state tournament win since 2012 and the 31 victories is the most the school has won since the 2011 state championship season. They will lose only two seniors in Kendra Rosberg and Morgan Holdorf to graduation.
The Omaha World Herald has updated their high school volleyball rankings. Class ‘B’ Five-time Defending State Champion Omaha Skutt is the new number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘B’. Class ‘A’ State Champion Papillion La Vista South is the new number one in their class. In Class ‘C-1’, state champion Lincoln Lutheran is the new number one, Battle Creek remains fifth, Wayne stays at number six, and Norfolk Catholic is once again eighth. In Class ‘C-2’, state champion Grand Island Central Catholic is the new number one, Lutheran High Northeast moves up from fourth to third, Summerland stays at number six, Ponca remains eighth, and Wisner/Pilger is once again ninth. In Class ‘D-1’, champion Diller-Odell is once again first, Hartington Cedar Catholic moves up from sixth to fourth, Chambers/Wheeler Central slips from fifth to sixth, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stays at number nine. In Class ‘D-2’, two-time Defending State Champion Bruning/Davenport/Shickley is the new number one, Humphrey St. Francis moves up from fifth to second, Wynot remains fourth, and Winside is once again tenth.