Norfolk Catholic girls golf to compete in Class 'C' State Championship; Nfk High's Blume to compete for Panthers in Class 'A'
The Girls State Golf Championship gets underway today at various sites across the state. 

Norfolk Country Club will host the Class ‘A’ two-day event starting at 10:00.  Norfolk High’s Kylie Blume will represent her school.  The Class ‘B’ Championship will be held at Elks Country Club in Columbus at 11:00 while Class ‘C’ will commence at Lake Maloney Golf Club at North Platte at 10:00.  Norfolk Catholic will be represented by Anna Kassmeier, Hanna Neesen, Kalee Gilsdorf, Carly Thramer, & Kalea Fischer.  Northeast Nebraska will be represented with 38 golfers throughout all three classes.

Nebraska volleyball sweeps Michigan

The fifth ranked Nebraska volleyball team turned in another dominant defensive performance en route to a 3-0 win over Michigan yesterday in front of a crowd of over 8,000 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, October 14, 2019

The American League Championship Series is tied at a game apiece after Carlos Correa belted a walk-off, solo homer off J.A. Happ in the eleventh inning to give the Houston Astros a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees.  Aaron Judge belted a two-run blast in the fourth inning to put the Yank…