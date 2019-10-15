Norfolk Catholic girls golf ties for sixth place in Class 'C' Championship; Kassmeier places twelfth

The Girls State Golf Championships wrapped up today.
In the Class ‘A’ event at Norfolk Country Club, Lincoln Southwest is the champion with a two-day 665. They won by 15 strokes. Omaha Westside’s Kaitlyn Hanna carded a 152 and won by eight strokes. Norfolk’s Kyle Blume shot an opening day 94 and a 91 today. She finished at 185. In the Class ‘B’ Championship at Elks Country Club in Columbus, Scottsbluff is the champion after a two-day 677. They won by 14 strokes. Aurora’s Danica Badura shot a 145 and won by 14 strokes. In the Class ‘C’ Championship at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte, Lincoln Lutheran is the champion after a two-day 765. They won by six strokes. Norfolk Catholic & Battle Creek tied for sixth place at 782, West Point-Beemer finished at 793, Columbus Scotus carded an 813, Hartington Cedar Catholic shot 820, and Oakland/Craig put up an 866. Cozad’s Lynzi Becker is the medalist after shooting a 156. Abby Brodersen of Boone Central/Newman Grove is the runner-up at 160, West Point-Beemer’s Brook Diekemper carded a 170 to finish fifth, Pierce’ Sydney Erickson got sixth place at 172, Norfolk Catholic’s Anna Kassmeier finished twelfth at 177, and Columbus Scotus’ MaKenzie Enderlin was 14th with a 180. Also for Norfolk Catholic, Hanna Neesen finished at 199, Carly Thramer & Kalee Gilsdorf shot 203, and Kalea Fisher ended at 246. Northeast Nebraska was represented with 38 golfers throughout all three classes.