Norfolk Catholic girls golf ties for sixth place in Class 'C' Championship; Kassmeier places twelfth

The Girls State Golf Championships wrapped up today. 

In the Class ‘A’ event at Norfolk Country Club, Lincoln Southwest is the champion with a two-day 665.  They won by 15 strokes.  Omaha Westside’s Kaitlyn Hanna carded a 152 and won by eight strokes.  Norfolk’s Kyle Blume shot an opening day 94 and a 91 today.  She finished at 185.  In the Class ‘B’ Championship at Elks Country Club in Columbus, Scottsbluff is the champion after a two-day 677.  They won by 14 strokes.  Aurora’s Danica Badura shot a 145 and won by 14 strokes.  In the Class ‘C’ Championship at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte, Lincoln Lutheran is the champion after a two-day 765.  They won by six strokes.  Norfolk Catholic & Battle Creek tied for sixth place at 782, West Point-Beemer finished at 793, Columbus Scotus carded an 813, Hartington Cedar Catholic shot 820, and Oakland/Craig put up an 866.  Cozad’s Lynzi Becker is the medalist after shooting a 156.  Abby Brodersen of Boone Central/Newman Grove is the runner-up at 160, West Point-Beemer’s Brook Diekemper carded a 170 to finish fifth, Pierce’ Sydney Erickson got sixth place at 172, Norfolk Catholic’s Anna Kassmeier finished twelfth at 177, and Columbus Scotus’ MaKenzie Enderlin was 14th with a 180.  Also for Norfolk Catholic, Hanna Neesen finished at 199, Carly Thramer & Kalee Gilsdorf shot 203, and Kalea Fisher ended at 246.  Northeast Nebraska was represented with 38 golfers throughout all three classes.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, October 15, 2019

The Nebraska football team will play Illinois in Dublin, Ireland, to open the 2021 season, the second game in a five-game series of college football games on the Emerald Isle.  Athletic directors Bill Moos of Nebraska and Josh Whitman of Illinois announced the game yesterday.  It's set for A…