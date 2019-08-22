Norfolk Catholic girls golf squad starts 2019 season today at O'Neill

The Norfolk Catholic girls’ golf squad gets their 2019 campaign underway this morning when they compete in the O’Neill Invite at O’Neill Golf Club at 9:00 AM. 

They have only six girls out this year which includes varsity golfers in Anna Kassmeier, Carly Thramer, Kalee Gilsdorf, Hanna Neeson, & Autumn Alder from last year along with Kalea Fischer.  The Lady Knights finished 13th at last year’s Class ‘C’ State Championship.  Their remaining schedule has them competing in invitationals at Pierce, Battle Creek, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Wayne, Columbus Scotus, and the Mid State Conference Meet at Albion.  Norfolk Catholic will also host a dual with Columbus Scotus while visiting Battle Creek for a dual, Plainview for a triangular with Stanton involved, and a triangular at Pierce with Hartington Cedar Catholic participating.

