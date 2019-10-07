Norfolk Catholic girls golf qualifies for next week's State Championship

The Norfolk Catholic girls golf team has qualified for next week’s State Championship. 

Battle Creek won the C-3 District Meet today at Fair Play Golf Course in Norfolk with a 397.  The Lady Knights were second at 401 and Hartington Cedar Catholic finished third with a 414.  All three qualified for the Class ‘C’ two-day State Championship at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte starting next Monday.  Pierce’ Sydney Erickson was the medalist after carding an 86.  West Holt’s Lydia Stenka was runner-up at 91 and Norfolk Catholic’s Anna Kassmeier’s 93 placed third and teammate Hanna Neesen’s 99 was ninth.  Kalee Gilsdorf (103), Carly Thramer (106), & Kalea Fischer (120) will also represent the Lady Knights next week.

1Battle Creek397
2Norfolk Catholic401
3Cedar Catholic414
4West Holt432
5O'Neill459
6TC459
7Laurel/Concord/Coleridge468
8Pierce475
9Ainsworth534
10Wayne556
11Elkhorn Valley560
12Crofton1414
13Stanton2301
1Sydney EricksonPierce86
2Lydia StenkaWest Holt91
3Anna KassmeierNorfolk Catholic93
4Kylee McLeanBattle Creek96
5Jazzmin NolzeTC97
6Emma BeutlerTC97
7Maizie ChristensenCedar Catholic98
8Alexandria JensenO'Neill99
9Hanna NeesonNorfolk Catholic99
10Meghan McCrackenBattle Creek100
11Megan LuttBattle Creek100
12Emma WilkinsonBattle Creek101
13Kalee GilsdorfNorfolk Catholic103
14Rebekah KleinschmitCedar Catholic103
15Delayne SudbeckCedar Catholic105
16Carly ThramerNorfolk Catholic106
17Jordyn LaibleWest Holt106
18Madison HamptonO'Neill106
19Sarah KarnesLaurel/Concord/Coleridge108
20Lauren HeineCedar Catholic108
21Josyln HrabanekBattle Creek111
22Natalie BentjenWayne113
23Grace BiltoftCedar Catholic115
24Jadyn KinkaidLaurel/Concord/Coleridge116
25Landyn MladyWest Holt117
26Hannah BrotskyWest Holt118
27Erica BrownElkhorn Valley119
28Jayden KeezerAinsworth120
29Kalea FischerNorfolk Catholic120
30Journey WernerElkhorn Valley120
31Glenda VanceLaurel/Concord/Coleridge121
32Sidney GroeneLaurel/Concord/Coleridge123
33Kylee HowardO'Neill124
34Shelby JenkinsonStanton125
35Josie GanserAinsworth126
36Keli ShermerPierce127
37Riley HaschkeWayne129
38Hope SwansonLaurel/Concord/Coleridge129
39Rebecca AlbrechtPierce129
40Harlie NolzeTC130
41Kida FonsecaO'Neill130
42Allison ArensAinsworth130
43Piper DatherCrofton133
44Alena PetersPierce133
45Olivia JarmanO'Neill133
46Baliee LeiseWayne134
47Bailey KubikTC135
48Marie ZuluetaCrofton138
49Paris WalterCrofton143
50Zaylah PfansteilPierce143
51Emily LuedertTC148
52Ellie WelkeAinsworth158
53Angel QualsetElkhorn Valley159
54Kristi NierodzikElkhorn Valley162
55Allison TaylorAinsworth169
56Rachael ThomasStanton176
57Jayden CalhoonWayne180

