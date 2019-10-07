Norfolk Catholic girls golf qualifies for next week's State Championship

The Norfolk Catholic girls golf team has qualified for next week’s State Championship.
Battle Creek won the C-3 District Meet today at Fair Play Golf Course in Norfolk with a 397. The Lady Knights were second at 401 and Hartington Cedar Catholic finished third with a 414. All three qualified for the Class ‘C’ two-day State Championship at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte starting next Monday. Pierce’ Sydney Erickson was the medalist after carding an 86. West Holt’s Lydia Stenka was runner-up at 91 and Norfolk Catholic’s Anna Kassmeier’s 93 placed third and teammate Hanna Neesen’s 99 was ninth. Kalee Gilsdorf (103), Carly Thramer (106), & Kalea Fischer (120) will also represent the Lady Knights next week.
|1
|Battle Creek
|397
|2
|Norfolk Catholic
|401
|3
|Cedar Catholic
|414
|4
|West Holt
|432
|5
|O'Neill
|459
|6
|TC
|459
|7
|Laurel/Concord/Coleridge
|468
|8
|Pierce
|475
|9
|Ainsworth
|534
|10
|Wayne
|556
|11
|Elkhorn Valley
|560
|12
|Crofton
|1414
|13
|Stanton
|2301
|1
|Sydney Erickson
|Pierce
|86
|2
|Lydia Stenka
|West Holt
|91
|3
|Anna Kassmeier
|Norfolk Catholic
|93
|4
|Kylee McLean
|Battle Creek
|96
|5
|Jazzmin Nolze
|TC
|97
|6
|Emma Beutler
|TC
|97
|7
|Maizie Christensen
|Cedar Catholic
|98
|8
|Alexandria Jensen
|O'Neill
|99
|9
|Hanna Neeson
|Norfolk Catholic
|99
|10
|Meghan McCracken
|Battle Creek
|100
|11
|Megan Lutt
|Battle Creek
|100
|12
|Emma Wilkinson
|Battle Creek
|101
|13
|Kalee Gilsdorf
|Norfolk Catholic
|103
|14
|Rebekah Kleinschmit
|Cedar Catholic
|103
|15
|Delayne Sudbeck
|Cedar Catholic
|105
|16
|Carly Thramer
|Norfolk Catholic
|106
|17
|Jordyn Laible
|West Holt
|106
|18
|Madison Hampton
|O'Neill
|106
|19
|Sarah Karnes
|Laurel/Concord/Coleridge
|108
|20
|Lauren Heine
|Cedar Catholic
|108
|21
|Josyln Hrabanek
|Battle Creek
|111
|22
|Natalie Bentjen
|Wayne
|113
|23
|Grace Biltoft
|Cedar Catholic
|115
|24
|Jadyn Kinkaid
|Laurel/Concord/Coleridge
|116
|25
|Landyn Mlady
|West Holt
|117
|26
|Hannah Brotsky
|West Holt
|118
|27
|Erica Brown
|Elkhorn Valley
|119
|28
|Jayden Keezer
|Ainsworth
|120
|29
|Kalea Fischer
|Norfolk Catholic
|120
|30
|Journey Werner
|Elkhorn Valley
|120
|31
|Glenda Vance
|Laurel/Concord/Coleridge
|121
|32
|Sidney Groene
|Laurel/Concord/Coleridge
|123
|33
|Kylee Howard
|O'Neill
|124
|34
|Shelby Jenkinson
|Stanton
|125
|35
|Josie Ganser
|Ainsworth
|126
|36
|Keli Shermer
|Pierce
|127
|37
|Riley Haschke
|Wayne
|129
|38
|Hope Swanson
|Laurel/Concord/Coleridge
|129
|39
|Rebecca Albrecht
|Pierce
|129
|40
|Harlie Nolze
|TC
|130
|41
|Kida Fonseca
|O'Neill
|130
|42
|Allison Arens
|Ainsworth
|130
|43
|Piper Dather
|Crofton
|133
|44
|Alena Peters
|Pierce
|133
|45
|Olivia Jarman
|O'Neill
|133
|46
|Baliee Leise
|Wayne
|134
|47
|Bailey Kubik
|TC
|135
|48
|Marie Zulueta
|Crofton
|138
|49
|Paris Walter
|Crofton
|143
|50
|Zaylah Pfansteil
|Pierce
|143
|51
|Emily Luedert
|TC
|148
|52
|Ellie Welke
|Ainsworth
|158
|53
|Angel Qualset
|Elkhorn Valley
|159
|54
|Kristi Nierodzik
|Elkhorn Valley
|162
|55
|Allison Taylor
|Ainsworth
|169
|56
|Rachael Thomas
|Stanton
|176
|57
|Jayden Calhoon
|Wayne
|180