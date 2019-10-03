Norfolk Catholic girls golf finished as runner-up at Mid State Conference Meet at Albion

The Norfolk Catholic girls golf squad took second at the Mid State Conference Meet at Albion Country Club today.
Battle Creek was the champion after shooting a 388 while the Lady Knights were second at 405. Boone Central/Newman Grove's Abby Brodersen was the medalist after carding an 86. Norfolk Catholic's Anna Kassmeier was second with a 90 and teammate Hanna Neesen was seventh at 99.
|Varsity Team Scores
|SCHOOL
|TOTAL
|1
|Battle Creek
|388
|2
|Norfolk Catholic
|405
|3
|Cedar Catholic
|426
|4
|Boone Central
|444
|5
|Pierce
|451
|6
|O'Neill
|453
|7
|Wayne
|493
|8
|Crofton
|795
|Top 10 Medal
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|OUT
|IN
|TOTAL
|1
|Abby Brodersen
|Boone Central
|44
|42
|86
|2
|Anna Kassmeier
|Norfolk Catholic
|47
|43
|90
|3
|Megan Lutt
|Battle Creek
|42
|49
|91
|4
|Kylee McLean
|Battle Creek
|46
|46
|92
|5
|Sidney Erickson
|Pierce
|53
|46
|99
|6
|Maizie Christensen
|Cedar Catholic
|48
|51
|99
|7
|Hannah Neesen
|Norfolk Catholic
|50
|49
|99
|8
|Meghan McCracken
|Battle Creek
|52
|48
|100
|9
|Hallie Noecker
|Cedar Catholic
|51
|53
|104
|10
|Joslyn Hrabanek
|Battle Creek
|55
|50
|105
|11
|Lexi Jensen
|O'Neill
|57
|48
|105
|12
|Carly Thramer
|Norfolk Catholic
|58
|49
|107
|13
|Kalee Gilsdorf
|Norfolk Catholic
|53
|56
|109
|14
|Natalie Bentjen
|Wayne
|56
|53
|109
|15
|Kylee Howard
|O'Neill
|57
|52
|109
|16
|Bekah Kleinschmit
|Cedar Catholic
|56
|54
|110
|17
|Kaylee Krohn
|Boone Central
|57
|55
|112
|18
|Delayne Sudbeck
|Cedar Catholic
|59
|54
|113
|19
|Emma Wilkinson
|Battle Creek
|58
|56
|114
|20
|Lauren Heine
|Cedar Catholic
|59
|55
|114
|21
|Kalea Fischer
|Norfolk Catholic
|58
|57
|115
|22
|Keli Shermer
|Pierce
|60
|55
|115
|23
|Alena Peters
|Pierce
|62
|54
|116
|24
|Madi Hampton
|O'Neill
|61
|57
|118
|25
|Becca Albrecht
|Pierce
|60
|61
|121
|26
|Olivia Jarman
|O'Neill
|63
|58
|121
|27
|Francine Zulueta
|Crofton
|56
|66
|122
|28
|Emmah Benson
|Boone Central
|61
|62
|123
|29
|Layne Hudson
|Boone Central
|63
|60
|123
|30
|Cassidy Manz
|Wayne
|60
|65
|125
|31
|Riley Haschke
|Wayne
|66
|61
|127
|32
|Kida Fonseca
|O'Neill
|67
|64
|131
|33
|Bailee Leise
|Wayne
|72
|60
|132
|34
|Zaylah Pfansteil
|Pierce
|71
|63
|134
|35
|Paris Walter
|Crofton
|73
|61
|134
|36
|Piper Dather
|Crofton
|70
|69
|139
|37
|Kalli Naber
|Boone Central
|73
|70
|143
|38
|Jayden Calhoon
|Wayne
|86
|78
|164