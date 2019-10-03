Norfolk Catholic girls golf finished as runner-up at Mid State Conference Meet at Albion

The Norfolk Catholic girls golf squad took second at the Mid State Conference Meet at Albion Country Club today.

Battle Creek was the champion after shooting a 388 while the Lady Knights were second at 405.  Boone Central/Newman Grove's Abby Brodersen was the medalist after carding an 86.  Norfolk Catholic's Anna Kassmeier was second with a 90 and teammate Hanna Neesen was seventh at 99.

 Varsity Team Scores 
   
 SCHOOLTOTAL
   
1Battle Creek 388
2Norfolk Catholic405
3Cedar Catholic426
4Boone Central444
5Pierce451
6O'Neill453
7Wayne 493
8Crofton795
 Top 10 Medal    
 NAMESCHOOLOUTINTOTAL
1Abby BrodersenBoone Central444286
2Anna KassmeierNorfolk Catholic474390
3Megan LuttBattle Creek 424991
4Kylee McLeanBattle Creek 464692
5Sidney EricksonPierce534699
6Maizie ChristensenCedar Catholic485199
7Hannah NeesenNorfolk Catholic504999
8Meghan McCrackenBattle Creek 5248100
9Hallie NoeckerCedar Catholic5153104
10Joslyn HrabanekBattle Creek 5550105
11Lexi JensenO'Neill5748105
12Carly ThramerNorfolk Catholic5849107
13Kalee GilsdorfNorfolk Catholic5356109
14Natalie BentjenWayne 5653109
15Kylee HowardO'Neill5752109
16Bekah KleinschmitCedar Catholic5654110
17Kaylee KrohnBoone Central5755112
18Delayne SudbeckCedar Catholic5954113
19Emma WilkinsonBattle Creek 5856114
20Lauren HeineCedar Catholic5955114
21Kalea FischerNorfolk Catholic5857115
22Keli ShermerPierce6055115
23Alena PetersPierce6254116
24Madi HamptonO'Neill6157118
25Becca AlbrechtPierce6061121
26Olivia JarmanO'Neill6358121
27Francine ZuluetaCrofton5666122
28Emmah BensonBoone Central6162123
29Layne HudsonBoone Central6360123
30Cassidy ManzWayne 6065125
31Riley HaschkeWayne6661127
32Kida FonsecaO'Neill6764131
33Bailee LeiseWayne7260132
34Zaylah PfansteilPierce7163134
35Paris WalterCrofton7361134
36Piper DatherCrofton7069139
37Kalli NaberBoone Central7370143
38Jayden CalhoonWayne8678164

Tags

In other news

Nebraska volleyball sweeps Rutgers

Nebraska volleyball sweeps Rutgers

The second ranked Nebraska volleyball team won its fourth straight match with a 3-0 sweep of Rutgers last night in New Brunswick, New Jersey. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 3, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 3, 2019

The Tampa Bay Rays have won the American League wild-card game by homering four times in the first three innings of a 5-1 win over the Athletics in Oakland.  Yandy Diaz became the third player to homer twice in a wild-card game, leading off the game with a blast and going deep in the third i…